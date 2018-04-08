Critical Review: Spark Energy (SPKE) and SCANA (SCG)

Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKE) and SCANA (NYSE:SCG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spark Energy and SCANA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 SCANA 2 6 2 0 2.00

Spark Energy presently has a consensus target price of $21.58, indicating a potential upside of 86.06%. SCANA has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.11%. Given Spark Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spark Energy is more favorable than SCANA.

Risk and Volatility

Spark Energy has a beta of -1.86, meaning that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCANA has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spark Energy and SCANA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy $798.05 million 0.50 $18.85 million ($0.48) -24.17 SCANA $4.41 billion 1.21 -$119.00 million $4.20 8.92

Spark Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCANA. Spark Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCANA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Spark Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of SCANA shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Spark Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SCANA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Spark Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. SCANA pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Spark Energy pays out -152.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SCANA pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SCANA has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. SCANA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Energy and SCANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy 2.37% 38.51% 12.32% SCANA -2.70% 10.61% 3.16%

Summary

Spark Energy beats SCANA on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in 94 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 1,042,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided electricity to approximately 719,000 customers; and natural gas to approximately 931,000 retail customers in South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as marketed natural gas to approximately 425,000 customers in Georgia. It serves municipalities, electric cooperatives, other investor-owned utilities, registered marketers, and federal and state electric agencies, as well as chemical, educational service, paper product, food product, lumber and wood product, health service, textile manufacturing, rubber and miscellaneous plastic product, automotive and tire, and fabricated metal product industries. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Cayce, South Carolina.

