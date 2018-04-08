Analyzing Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY) & Its Rivals

Ageas (OTCMKTS: AGESY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ageas to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ageas and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ageas $14.40 billion $704.40 million 14.90 Ageas Competitors $13.08 billion $1.05 billion 18.68

Ageas has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Ageas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ageas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ageas 4.91% 6.39% 0.61% Ageas Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Dividends

Ageas pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ageas pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ageas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ageas 0 0 0 0 N/A Ageas Competitors 718 2167 1813 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Ageas’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ageas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Ageas has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ageas’ peers have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ageas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ageas peers beat Ageas on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Ageas Company Profile

ageas SA is an international insurance company. The Company’s business segments include Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia and General Account. The Belgian insurance activities operate under the name of AG Insurance. The Company’s business in the United Kingdom is a national provider of Nonlife insurance solutions. The Company’s Continental Europe segment consists of the insurance activities of the Company in Europe, excluding Belgium and the United Kingdom. The Company operates in a number of countries in Asia with its regional office and the fully-owned subsidiary both based in Hong Kong. The General Account comprises activities not related to the core Insurance business, such as group finance and other holding activities.

