Head to Head Survey: CIRCOR International (CIR) vs. Its Competitors

CIRCOR International (NYSE: CIR) is one of 13 public companies in the “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CIRCOR International to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

CIRCOR International pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. CIRCOR International pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 27.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

CIRCOR International has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIRCOR International’s peers have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CIRCOR International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIRCOR International 1.78% 6.06% 2.60% CIRCOR International Competitors 0.66% 7.92% 3.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIRCOR International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CIRCOR International $661.71 million $11.78 million 24.80 CIRCOR International Competitors $1.64 billion $121.22 million 18.92

CIRCOR International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CIRCOR International. CIRCOR International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CIRCOR International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIRCOR International 1 0 4 0 2.60 CIRCOR International Competitors 46 347 396 6 2.46

CIRCOR International currently has a consensus price target of $59.60, suggesting a potential upside of 40.57%. As a group, “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” companies have a potential upside of 17.90%. Given CIRCOR International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CIRCOR International is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CIRCOR International beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers and level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies; and distributors through direct sales, sales representatives, and agents. The Advanced Flow Solutions segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, process industries, and power generation markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers, power companies and their contractors, and other industrial customers. The Fluid Handling segment provides 3 and 2 screw, progressing cavity, specialty centrifugal, and gear metering pumps; multiphase pump systems; and oil mist systems, oil purifiers, and tank cleaning systems for the end-users, OEMs, defense contractors, and EPC companies. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

