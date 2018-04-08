Critical Survey: FireEye (FEYE) vs. Mitek Systems (MITK)

FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FireEye and Mitek Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye 0 9 14 0 2.61 Mitek Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

FireEye currently has a consensus target price of $18.28, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Mitek Systems has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.43%. Given Mitek Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than FireEye.

Volatility and Risk

FireEye has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitek Systems has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FireEye and Mitek Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye -40.43% -24.93% -8.42% Mitek Systems 18.57% 9.45% 7.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of FireEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of FireEye shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FireEye and Mitek Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye $751.09 million 4.42 -$303.69 million ($1.09) -15.90 Mitek Systems $45.39 million 5.73 $14.09 million $0.21 35.48

Mitek Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FireEye. FireEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitek Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mitek Systems beats FireEye on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc. provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series). Its Subscription and Services offers Threat Intelligence Subscriptions, Security-as-a-Service Offerings, and Customer Support and Maintenance Services.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. Its technology uses algorithms to correct image distortion, extract relevant data, route images to their desired location and process transactions. Its technology processes images of documents in various ways. The Company’s products include Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, Mobile Deposit and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture. Its mobile technology solutions are provided in two parts: a software development kit (SDK) for mobile capture, and a software platform for image correction, detection, extraction and authentication.

