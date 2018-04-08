Critical Survey: Investors Title (ITIC) & Argo Group International (AGII)

Investors Title (NASDAQ: ITIC) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Investors Title and Argo Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Group International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Argo Group International has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Argo Group International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Group International is more favorable than Investors Title.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Investors Title shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Investors Title shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Argo Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Investors Title has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investors Title and Argo Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Title $161.65 million 2.31 $25.70 million N/A N/A Argo Group International $1.77 billion 1.09 $50.30 million ($0.42) -135.95

Argo Group International has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Title.

Dividends

Investors Title pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Argo Group International pays out -257.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Title and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Title 15.90% 12.06% 8.39% Argo Group International 2.84% -0.80% -0.17%

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC), is engaged in issuance of residential and commercial title insurance, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC). The Company also provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS). In addition, the Company operates in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance through ITIC and NITIC segment.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment consists of two operating platforms: Colony Specialty and Argo Pro. Commercial Specialty segment provides property, casualty and surety coverages designed to meet the insurance needs of businesses within certain markets. International Specialty segment underwrites insurance and reinsurance risks. It operate as Argo Re, the Casualty and Professional Lines unit of Argo Insurance in Bermuda, and Argo Seguros Brazil, S.A. in Brazil. The Syndicate 1200 segment underwrites around the world property, specialty and non-United States liability insurance.

