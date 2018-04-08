Crown Market Capitalization Tops $20.49 Million (CRYPTO:CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00016518 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. Crown has a total market capitalization of $20.49 million and approximately $28,996.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,938.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.67 or 0.09311270 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00027037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00171392 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.01842540 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021132 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002842 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002251 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 17,915,451 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowncoin was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. CRW is a peer to peer digital currency, which enables to send and receive online payments between two parties without the need of financial institution. “

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BarterDEX, C-CEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is not presently possible to purchase Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

