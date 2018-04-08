Cryptonex Reaches Market Capitalization of $224.21 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a market cap of $224.21 million and $1.25 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00071063 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00684684 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00174608 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00051166 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 106,640,145 coins and its circulating supply is 45,202,519 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonex platform is developed as international acquiring and is based on blockсhain technology. Safe system based on blockchain technology is protected against unauthorized access. Users can convert fiat money to any cryptocurrencies and tokens, as well as spend cryptocurrency with the help of bank cards and mobile applications with contactless payments. Cryptonex is developed as an open source code platform. To account property rights, cryptocurrency of the same name Cryptonex, ticker CNX is used. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

