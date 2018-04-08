CryptoPing (PING) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.57 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005055 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, YoBit and HitBTC. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $129,004.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00672927 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00174381 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

