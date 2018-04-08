Crystal Clear (CCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $115,597.00

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $314,134.00 and approximately $115,597.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crystal Clear token can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last week, Crystal Clear has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00724341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00171412 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036348 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00048036 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear ‘s launch date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,123,099 tokens. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

