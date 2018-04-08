Crystal Clear (CCT) Trading 31.6% Higher Over Last Week

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Crystal Clear has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $305,938.00 and approximately $111,270.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crystal Clear token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00683237 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00174841 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,123,099 tokens. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

