CSG Systems International (CSGS) & Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) Critical Contrast

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSG Systems International and Liberty TripAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $789.58 million 1.91 $61.36 million $2.02 22.16 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.57 billion 0.49 -$397.00 million N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 7.77% 21.47% 7.90% Liberty TripAdvisor -25.30% -32.43% -23.04%

Risk & Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CSG Systems International and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Dividends

CSG Systems International pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Liberty TripAdvisor does not pay a dividend. CSG Systems International pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSG) is a provider of business support solutions primarily serving the communications industry. The Company provides business support solutions (BSS) to the communications service providers (CSPs), as well as clients in various industries. CSG’s solutions coordinate and manage various aspects of a service provider’s customer interactions, from the initial activation of customer accounts, to the support and fulfillment of various services, and through the calculation, presentment, and accounts receivables management of monthly customer statements. The Company’s primary product solutions include Revenue Management & Customer Experience Solutions; Customer Interaction Management; Managed Services; Mediation and Data Management, and Wholesale Settlement and Routing. The Company employs professional services across various sectors, including solution architecture, project management, systems implementation and business consultancy.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip. The company manages and operates 20 other travel media brands, providing travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; offers click-based advertising and display-based advertising services; and provides subscription-based advertising products to hotels, B&Bs, and other specialty lodging properties. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. In addition, the company supplier costumes, accessories, seasonal décor, and party supplies Celebrate Express Websites; and provides vacation rental services through various Websites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.