CSRA (CSRA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CSRA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.6566732463798 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of CSRA stock remained flat at $$41.23 during trading hours on Friday. CSRA has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,758.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. CSRA had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CSRA will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. CSRA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSRA. Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CSRA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSRA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/csra-csra-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-accern-reports-updated-updated.html.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for CSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.