Head-To-Head Analysis: CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) vs. The Competition

CSS Industries (NYSE: CSS) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “OTHER CONS DISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CSS Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CSS Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSS Industries -0.96% 4.51% 3.64% CSS Industries Competitors -7.89% 5.08% 2.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of CSS Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “OTHER CONS DISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of CSS Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “OTHER CONS DISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSS Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSS Industries $322.43 million $28.50 million 12.41 CSS Industries Competitors $1.74 billion $88.20 million 30.46

CSS Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CSS Industries. CSS Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CSS Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSS Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 CSS Industries Competitors 438 2345 3504 149 2.52

CSS Industries currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. As a group, “OTHER CONS DISC” companies have a potential upside of 14.86%. Given CSS Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CSS Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

CSS Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CSS Industries pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OTHER CONS DISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 37.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

CSS Industries has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSS Industries’ competitors have a beta of -31.74, meaning that their average stock price is 3,274% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSS Industries competitors beat CSS Industries on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc. is a consumer products company, which is engaged in the design, manufacture, procurement, distribution and sale of non-durable all occasion and seasonal social expression products, principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s occasion and seasonal products include classroom exchange Valentines, infant products, journals, buttons, gift wrap, floral accessories, craft and educational products, Easter egg dyes and novelties, memory books, scrapbooks, stickers, stationery and other items. Its Christmas products include decorative ribbons and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift bags, gift boxes, gift card holders, tissue paper and decorations. Valentine product offerings include classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products, while its Easter product offerings include Dudley’s brand of Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products. Its brands include Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray and others.

Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.