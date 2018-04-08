CSW Industrials (CSWI) & HB Fuller (FUL) Critical Survey

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) and HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CSW Industrials and HB Fuller, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials 0 1 2 0 2.67 HB Fuller 0 3 4 0 2.57

CSW Industrials presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. HB Fuller has a consensus price target of $60.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.92%. Given CSW Industrials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CSW Industrials is more favorable than HB Fuller.

Dividends

HB Fuller pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CSW Industrials does not pay a dividend. HB Fuller pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HB Fuller has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of CSW Industrials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of HB Fuller shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSW Industrials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of HB Fuller shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSW Industrials and HB Fuller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials -4.49% 11.16% 7.96% HB Fuller 3.62% 11.69% 3.70%

Risk and Volatility

CSW Industrials has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HB Fuller has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSW Industrials and HB Fuller’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials $327.08 million 2.17 $11.07 million $1.68 26.43 HB Fuller $2.31 billion 1.07 $58.24 million $2.50 19.50

HB Fuller has higher revenue and earnings than CSW Industrials. HB Fuller is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSW Industrials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HB Fuller beats CSW Industrials on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment. The Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives segment comprises coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants, and caulks and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment manufactures and supplies specialized consumables that impart or enhance properties, such as lubricity, anti-seize qualities, friction and heat control. Markets that it serves include HVAC, industrial, rail, plumbing, architecturally specified building products, energy, mining and other general industrial markets.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.