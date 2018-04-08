Cthulhu Offerings Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (OFF)

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Cthulhu Offerings has a total market capitalization of $30,986.00 and $553.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cthulhu Offerings has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00719251 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00171247 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036408 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Cthulhu Offerings

Cthulhu Offerings launched on September 14th, 2013. Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,623,382 coins. Cthulhu Offerings’ official website is cthulhuofferings.tk. Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff.

Cthulhu Offerings Coin Trading

Cthulhu Offerings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Cthulhu Offerings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cthulhu Offerings must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cthulhu Offerings using one of the exchanges listed above.

