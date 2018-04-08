CTS Co. (CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CTS an industry rank of 94 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 81,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,197. The firm has a market cap of $900.87, a PE ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.82 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. CTS’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 998,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 169,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,175,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,517,000 after purchasing an additional 157,654 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CTS by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CTS by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,312 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CTS Co. (CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/cts-co-cts-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation is a manufacturer of sensors, electronic components and actuators. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a line of sensors, electronic components and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTS (CTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.