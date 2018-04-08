CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) and Schneider Electric (SBGSY) Head-To-Head Survey

CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) and Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and Schneider Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -15.12% -16.70% -9.79% Schneider Electric N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Schneider Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CUI Global has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CUI Global and Schneider Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Schneider Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

CUI Global currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.01%. Given CUI Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CUI Global is more favorable than Schneider Electric.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CUI Global and Schneider Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million 0.95 -$12.58 million ($0.35) -7.91 Schneider Electric $27.95 billion 1.79 $2.43 billion $0.95 17.78

Schneider Electric has higher revenue and earnings than CUI Global. CUI Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Schneider Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CUI Global does not pay a dividend. Schneider Electric pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Schneider Electric beats CUI Global on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Buildings, Infrastructure, Industry, and IT. The Building business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Infrastructure business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions to customers in oil and gas, electric utilities, and transportation markets. The Industry business provides automation and control solutions for customers in water, mining minerals and metals, and food beverages industries, as well as OEMs. The IT business offers power and cooling services for banking and insurance, IT, and cloud and telecom customers. Schneider Electric S.E. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France.

