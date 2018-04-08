Analyzing Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and Cummins (CMI)

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) and Cummins (NYSE:CMI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Cummins shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Gentherm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cummins shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gentherm and Cummins’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $985.68 million 1.31 $35.22 million $2.31 15.15 Cummins $20.43 billion 1.28 $999.00 million $10.62 14.87

Cummins has higher revenue and earnings than Gentherm. Cummins is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cummins pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gentherm does not pay a dividend. Cummins pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cummins has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gentherm and Cummins, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 1 2 7 0 2.60 Cummins 1 13 6 0 2.25

Gentherm presently has a consensus target price of $39.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.79%. Cummins has a consensus target price of $185.35, suggesting a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Cummins’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cummins is more favorable than Gentherm.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and Cummins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 3.57% 11.81% 7.32% Cummins 4.89% 22.18% 10.45%

Risk and Volatility

Gentherm has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cummins has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cummins beats Gentherm on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs. Its automotive products can be found on the vehicles of all major automotive manufacturers operating in North America, Europe and Asia. The Automotive segment comprises the results from its global automotive businesses and individual convenience products. The Industrial segment represents the combined results from its remote power generation systems business, patient temperature management systems business, environmental testing equipment and services business, and advanced research and product development division.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

