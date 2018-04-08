CVCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.03 Million (CVCOIN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. One CVCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00010135 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $3,206.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00682304 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00173774 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00035935 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00050780 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,837,033 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.net. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypviser uses blockchain technology to develop solutions for B2C and B2B markets. By providing genuine encryption key identification, Crypviser can prevent manipulation, interceptions MITM attacks on all communication levels. Crypviser has developed a security model, which is designed to meet the highest standards of cryptography for securely exchanging and storing all kinds of data. “

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to purchase CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

