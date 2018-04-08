Cvent (CVT) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.28

Media stories about Cvent (NYSE:CVT) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cvent earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.6479564744639 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CVT stock remained flat at $$36.00 during trading on Friday. Cvent has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

About Cvent

Cvent, Inc is a cloud-based enterprise event management company. The Company provides solutions for both sides of the events and meetings value chain, such as event and meeting planners, through its Event Cloud, and hoteliers and venues, through its Hospitality Cloud. The Company offers planners a platform that addresses the entire lifecycle of events and meetings, including budgeting, planning, venue sourcing, marketing, management and measurement of meetings.

