Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $8.47 Million Holdings in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65,599.64, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Vetr cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.66 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/cvs-health-corp-cvs-shares-bought-by-crossmark-global-holdings-inc-updated-updated.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.