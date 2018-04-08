CyberCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CC)

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. One CyberCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberCoin has traded up 105.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00709830 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006680 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000620 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001678 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00097510 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About CyberCoin

CyberCoin (CRYPTO:CC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. The official website for CyberCoin is www.cybercoin.space.

Buying and Selling CyberCoin

CyberCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy CyberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

