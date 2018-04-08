Cyder Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (CYDER)

Cyder (CURRENCY:CYDER) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Cyder has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $62.00 worth of Cyder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyder coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyder has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00213975 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002089 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019702 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000948 BTC.

About Cyder

CYDER is a coin. Cyder’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. Cyder’s official website is cydercoin.com.

Cyder Coin Trading

Cyder can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Cyder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyder must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

