Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $915,000 Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199,132.98, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Vetr lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $915,000 Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/cypress-capital-management-llc-wy-has-915000-stake-in-verizon-communications-vz.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.