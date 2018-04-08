Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Price

Media headlines about Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cypress Semiconductor earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.1567783711023 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.29. 5,251,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,416. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,833.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Cypress Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,021.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sam Geha sold 20,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $363,268.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,150.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,110 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

