Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 16,404 Shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.22% of CyrusOne worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $566,256.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,665.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONE opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,916.62, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.78). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.48 million. sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers, including 197 Fortune 1000 companies.

