Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 96,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Amgen by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 379,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,933,000 after acquiring an additional 99,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $181.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.57.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $265,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.14. 3,747,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,543. The company has a market cap of $121,155.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.16 and a twelve month high of $201.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

