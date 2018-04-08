2,570 Shares in Eaton Co. (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,054,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,521 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $65,378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,558,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,148,000 after acquiring an additional 705,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $48,679,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 849.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 668,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,785,000 after buying an additional 597,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

In other Eaton news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $465,663.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at $639,086.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,289,238.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,648,356.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $2,083,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34,885.85, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. Eaton Co. has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.60%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

