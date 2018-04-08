DADI Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (DADI)

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. One DADI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and IDEX. DADI has a total market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DADI has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00684684 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00174608 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00051166 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About DADI

DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,864,411 tokens. DADI’s official message board is medium.com/@daditech. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DADI is dadi.cloud/en.

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

