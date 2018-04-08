Dai (DAI) Price Tops $0.99

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $19.93 million and $629,736.00 worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00013994 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00675192 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00174366 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 20,158,294 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bibox, OasisDEX, Gate.io and Gatecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.