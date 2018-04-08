Dai Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.22 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, Radar Relay and OasisDEX. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $20.22 million and $741,571.00 worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00687375 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174541 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 20,279,469 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OasisDEX and Bibox. It is not possible to buy Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

