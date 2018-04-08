Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €73.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €73.00 ($90.12) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. S&P Global set a €77.00 ($95.06) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.83 ($94.85).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €65.33 ($80.65) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €59.01 ($72.85) and a 1 year high of €76.36 ($94.27).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

