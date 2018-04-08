Dairy Crest Group plc (DCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 610 ($8.43).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.74) target price on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 655 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 680 ($9.39) to GBX 650 ($8.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

In related news, insider Mark Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.94), for a total value of £57,500 ($79,441.83).

LON:DCG remained flat at $GBX 512 ($7.07) during mid-day trading on Friday. Dairy Crest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 503 ($6.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 654 ($9.04).

Dairy Crest Group Company Profile

Dairy Crest Group plc is a United Kingdom-based dairy company. The Company processes and markets branded dairy products. The Company’s segments include Cheese & Functional Ingredients and Butters, Spreads & Oils. It produces and markets Cathedral City, a cheese brand, and the Davidstow cheddar brand.

