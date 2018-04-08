Daktronics (DAKT) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) is one of 16 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Daktronics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Daktronics pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Daktronics pays out 121.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 40.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Daktronics has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daktronics’ competitors have a beta of -2.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 366% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Daktronics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Daktronics Competitors 45 98 121 8 2.34

Daktronics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Daktronics’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daktronics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 1.67% 7.11% 3.97% Daktronics Competitors -45.24% -2.15% -4.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Daktronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Daktronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daktronics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $586.54 million $10.34 million 39.13 Daktronics Competitors $2.04 billion $216.84 million 54.66

Daktronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Daktronics. Daktronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Daktronics competitors beat Daktronics on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation, as well as controllers; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms. It also provides message displays; ITS dynamic message signs, including LED displays for road management, mass transit, and aviation applications; digit and directional displays for use in parking facilities; and audio systems for outdoor sports venues. In addition, the company offers digital billboards and street furniture displays used to display static images, which change at regular intervals for the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry; Visiconn system and Venus Control Suite, a software application for controlling content and playback loops for digital billboard applications; and street furniture comprising advertising light boxes for digital OOH campaigns. Further, it provides digit and price displays, such as outdoor time and temperature displays, as well as Fuelight digit displays for the petroleum industry; and dynamic messaging systems for retailers, convenience stores, and other businesses, as well as maintenance and professional services related to its products. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Brookings, South Dakota.

