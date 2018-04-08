Dalecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $118,132.00 (DALC)

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Dalecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Dalecoin has a total market cap of $118,132.00 and $74.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dalecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003609 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00679856 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00174123 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dalecoin Profile

Dalecoin was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,267 tokens. Dalecoin’s official website is dalecoin.org. Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dalecoin

Dalecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is not possible to purchase Dalecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dalecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dalecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

