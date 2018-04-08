DAO.Casino (BET) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $851.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00041613 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00110109 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

