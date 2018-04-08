Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY18 guidance to $4.75-4.80 EPS.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $100.11. The stock has a market cap of $10,706.67, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 4,300 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $417,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $729,136.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 59,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,786,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,094. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 61,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

