Databits (DTB) Price Reaches $0.39

Databits (CURRENCY:DTB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Databits has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Databits has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $4,221.00 worth of Databits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databits token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005559 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00682304 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00173774 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00035935 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00050780 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Databits Token Profile

Databits launched on January 19th, 2017. Databits’ total supply is 22,747,809 tokens. Databits’ official Twitter account is @AugmentorsGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Databits’ official website is www.augmentorsgame.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Databits are the unique cryptocurrency used in the Augmentors game. These Databits are backed by the Bitcoin Blockchain, ensuring players that they will truly own these Databits. They are also tradable and sellable for any other cryptocurrency. The more Databits you have, the more characters you will be able to purchase and the more potions, skins and relics you’ll be able to buy to strengthen your characters. “

Buying and Selling Databits

Databits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Databits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databits must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.