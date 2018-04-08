Datalink (DTLK) and DXC Technology (NYSE:CSC) Critical Survey

DXC Technology (NYSE: CSC) and Datalink (NASDAQ:DTLK) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and Datalink’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Datalink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Datalink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 7.42% 14.65% 5.52% Datalink 0.30% 1.32% 0.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DXC Technology and Datalink, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Datalink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Datalink does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Datalink shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Datalink shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Datalink on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation. Its analytics services and solutions include Data Discovery Experience, Data Workload Optimization and Managed Business Intelligence Services. The Company addresses analytic solution needs to run the business, including customer analytic services, warranty analytics, predictive maintenance analytics, social intelligence analytics, healthcare analytics, insurance analytics, data pipeline and operations, banking analytics, airline analytics and operational analytics. The Company also offers e-commerce, finance and administration products and services.

Datalink Company Profile

Datalink Corporation is a provider of information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a full life cycle of services, including consulting, strategy, design, deploy, manage and support. The Company leverages technology from the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as part of its IT solutions portfolio. Its portfolio of solutions and services spans approximately four areas, such as cloud, data center transformation, next-generation technology and security. The Company’s cloud services provide a foundation for services delivery models, such as IT as a service (ITaaS). These services include assessment and readiness workshops, security and migration strategies, automation, orchestration, Datalink Cloud Complete, DR Testing and X (anything) As A Service (XaaS). Its data center transformation portfolio includes technical infrastructure strategy and roadmaps, cloud strategies, IT process and management, IT operational outsourcing and managed services strategies.

