Datawallet Achieves Market Cap of $11.33 Million (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $241,112.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00675192 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00174366 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datawallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.