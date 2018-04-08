DATx (DATX) Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One DATx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, DATx has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. DATx has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $7,119.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00679967 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00174320 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00051600 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

