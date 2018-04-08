Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dawson Geophysical Company offers onshore seismic data acquisition services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data for oil and gas companies. Dawson Operating Company, formerly known as Dawson Geophysical Company, is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.20. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.53 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. sell-side analysts expect that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 606.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 61,790 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,002,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 194,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/dawson-geophysical-dwsn-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.