Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dawson Geophysical Company offers onshore seismic data acquisition services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data for oil and gas companies. Dawson Operating Company, formerly known as Dawson Geophysical Company, is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.20. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.53 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. equities research analysts predict that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 606.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,002,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 194,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 61,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/dawson-geophysical-dwsn-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.