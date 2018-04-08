DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DBVT. Citigroup set a $57.00 price target on DBV Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on DBV Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

DBVT stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

