Dean Foods (DF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dean Foods earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6531973750447 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DF shares. Vertical Group upgraded Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Dean Foods in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dean Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Shares of Dean Foods stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 1,072,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Dean Foods has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.20, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dean Foods had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Dean Foods’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Dean Foods will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

In other Dean Foods news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $81,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

