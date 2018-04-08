Decentralized Universal Basic Income Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (DUBI)

Decentralized Universal Basic Income (CURRENCY:DUBI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Decentralized Universal Basic Income token can now be purchased for about $123.81 or 0.01405390 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Universal Basic Income has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Decentralized Universal Basic Income was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Universal Basic Income has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00684684 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00174608 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00051166 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Decentralized Universal Basic Income Token Profile

Decentralized Universal Basic Income’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Decentralized Universal Basic Income’s total supply is 77,293 tokens. Decentralized Universal Basic Income’s official Twitter account is @prps_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentralized Universal Basic Income is /r/PRPS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Universal Basic Income’s official website is www.prps.io.

Decentralized Universal Basic Income Token Trading

Decentralized Universal Basic Income can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Decentralized Universal Basic Income directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Universal Basic Income must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Universal Basic Income using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

