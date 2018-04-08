Contrasting Deckers Outdoor (DECK) & Its Rivals

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) is one of 3 public companies in the “Rubber & plastics footwear” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Deckers Outdoor to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deckers Outdoor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deckers Outdoor 1 8 5 0 2.29 Deckers Outdoor Competitors 63 553 881 26 2.57

Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus target price of $86.23, indicating a potential downside of 6.19%. As a group, “Rubber & plastics footwear” companies have a potential downside of 6.68%. Given Deckers Outdoor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Deckers Outdoor is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Deckers Outdoor has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Deckers Outdoor’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Deckers Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of shares of all “Rubber & plastics footwear” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Deckers Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of shares of all “Rubber & plastics footwear” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deckers Outdoor 4.17% 17.72% 12.43% Deckers Outdoor Competitors 3.43% 19.10% 10.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deckers Outdoor $1.79 billion $5.71 million 24.06 Deckers Outdoor Competitors $12.39 billion $1.42 billion -259.34

Deckers Outdoor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Deckers Outdoor. Deckers Outdoor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor rivals beat Deckers Outdoor on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. The company also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand. It sells its products through department stores, domestic independent action sports retailers, outdoor retailers, specialty footwear retailers, and larger national retail chains, as well as online retailers such as Amazon and Zappos.com. The company also sells its products directly to end-user consumers through its retail stores and E-commerce Websites, as well as distributes its products through distributors and retailers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, Australis, Latin America, and internationally. As of March 31, 2016, it had 160 retail stores, including 96 concept stores and 64 outlet stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

