Delek Group Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 461,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,849,000 after purchasing an additional 171,526 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 72,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $151.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $137.07 and a twelve month high of $164.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.5149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

