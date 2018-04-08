Delek Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

CMI opened at $157.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26,910.28, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. Cummins has a 12 month low of $143.83 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

