Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Receives $110.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVMT. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DVMT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,763. The stock has a market cap of $56,326.82, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.83. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.17 per share, for a total transaction of $430,115.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 552,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,317,833.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David I. Goulden sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $411,156.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Receives $110.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/dell-technologies-inc-dvmt-receives-110-00-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc, formerly Denali Holding Inc, is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware.

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.